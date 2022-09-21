Lennar (NYSE:LEN) fiscal Q3 earnings topped the average analyst estimate but its revenue fell short as prospective homebuyers balk at higher mortgage rates. Lennar shares dropped 1.1% in Wednesday after-hours trading.

The homebuilder expects fiscal Q4 new orders of 14,000-15,500 vs. Visible Alpha consensus of 14,038 and deliveries of 20K-21K vs. consensus of 19.9K. Average sales price is expected to be $475K-$480K, less than the Visible Alpha consensus of $483.6K.

With mortgage rates rising as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, the company is focusing on its pricing.

"Sales have clearly been impacted by rising interest rates, but there remains a significant national shortage of housing, especially workforce housing, and demand remains strong as we navigate the rebalance between price and interest rates," said Executive Chairman Stuart Miller. "Accordingly, during the quarter, we continued to focus on pricing to market and rightsizing our inventory to generate significant cash flow."

Lennar's (LEN) non-GAAP EPS for the quarter ended Aug. 31, 2022 was $5.18 vs. $4.86 consensus, $4.69 in Q2 and $3.27 in Q3 2021.

Q3 total revenue of $8.93B, trailing the $9.03B consensus, rose from $8.36B in the prior quarter and from $6.94B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 deliveries of 17,248 homes increased from 16,549 homes in Q2; new orders of 14,366 fell from 17,792 in the prior quarter.

Gross margin on home sales of 29.2% vs. 29.5% in Q2 and % in Q3 2021. Net margin on home sales of 23.5% vs. 23.4% in the prior quarter and % in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 average sales price of $491K rose from $483K in the prior quarter and from $428K in Q3 2021.

Conference call on Sept. 22 at 11:00 AM ET.

