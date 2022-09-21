Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) confirmed Wednesday a 50-50 joint venture deal with Finnish rival Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) for the Martinez renewable fuels project in California, saying all necessary permits and regulatory approvals have been received.

Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) will contribute a total of $1B, including half of total project development costs projected at $1.2B through the completion of the project, while Marathon (MPC) will continue to manage the completion of the conversion project and will operate the facility once construction is complete.

The companies said annual production will be shared evenly, and each partner will have the ability to market its share of the products.

The first phase of the Martinez facility is targeted to be mechanically complete by year-end 2022, with initial production capacity planned at 260M gal/year of renewable fuels before rising to 730M gal/year by year-end 2023.

