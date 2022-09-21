Fed rate hikes are driving economy towards recession - DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach

Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve has grown too aggressive in its campaign to increase interest rates, risking tipping the economy into a downturn.

"The impact of these tightenings is going to cumulate into a recession," the founder and CEO DoubleLine Capital told CNBC. "I think the Fed should be slowing down on these rate hikes."

Gundlach argued that the Fed is making up for an overly dovish approach to rising inflation last year and into this year. However, he warned policymakers to remember that higher rates have a delayed impact.

"The Fed should’ve done more earlier," he said.

The DoubleLine CEO expressed doubt in the Fed's ability to reach its interest rate target by the end of the year. In its latest forecast, released earlier on Wednesday, the central bank's median projection called for a fed funds rate of 4.4% by the close of 2022. Meanwhile, most Fed officials predicted that the central bank's key rate would reach somewhere between 4.5% and 5.0% in 2023.

But Gundlach believes the Fed will be forced to back off this aggressive rate-hiking campaign, as the economy begins to buckle under the stress of the higher borrowing costs throughout the economy.

"I do think the unemployment rate is going to go up and I do think we’re headed to a recession, and I think the Fed should have paced this differently," he said.

The Fed's predictions were unveiled as part of its latest policy announcement, which included another 75-basis-point increase in rates.