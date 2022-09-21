Salesforce jumps 3% after setting $50B revenue target for 2026
- Salesforce stock (NYSE:CRM) has jumped 2.8% postmarket after the company set a revenue target for fiscal 2026 of $50B.
- The company wrapped up its Dreamforce investor day with the forecast, which represents compound annual growth of 17% along the way - growth it says is driven by its current portfolio.
- For fiscal 2023, it's guiding to revenue of $30.9B-$31B, from $26.5B in fiscal 2022.
- It's also looking to a 270-basis point two-year improvement in operating margin, inclusive of merger/acquisition activity.
- Salesforce also announced it was naming Robin Washington its lead independent director.
