Salesforce jumps 3% after setting $50B revenue target for 2026

Sep. 21, 2022 5:37 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Salesforce To Purchase Popular Messaging Platform Slack For 27 Billion

Stephen Lam/Getty Images News

  • Salesforce stock (NYSE:CRM) has jumped 2.8% postmarket after the company set a revenue target for fiscal 2026 of $50B.
  • The company wrapped up its Dreamforce investor day with the forecast, which represents compound annual growth of 17% along the way - growth it says is driven by its current portfolio.
  • For fiscal 2023, it's guiding to revenue of $30.9B-$31B, from $26.5B in fiscal 2022.
  • It's also looking to a 270-basis point two-year improvement in operating margin, inclusive of merger/acquisition activity.
  • Salesforce also announced it was naming Robin Washington its lead independent director.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.