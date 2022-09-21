Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) said Wednesday it purchased nearly 137.5K of its common shares on the open market, and exercised a purchase option for an LR2 product tanker that is currently leased.

The shares were bought at an average price of $43.27/share as part of the company's stock buyback program, which has $169.1M remaining.

Scorpio (STNG) also said it has given notice to exercise its purchase option on the STI Sanctity LR2 product tanker; the company expects the purchase will occur in Q1 2023 and result in a $27.8M debt reduction for the company.

