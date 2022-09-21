Chevron-led consortium signs MoU to explore CCUS solutions in Singapore

Chevron (CVX), Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF), PetroChina (OTCPK:PTRCY) and Keppel Infrastructure said Wednesday they formed a consortium to evaluate and advance large-scale carbon capture, utilization and sequestration development and infrastructure in Singapore.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to research, test and develop CCUS technological, logistical and operational solutions in the country to support the decarbonization of large industrial emitters by providing CCUS-integrated infrastructure.

The companies said they plan to build a centralized collection facility in which to store captured carbon dioxide from the industrial emitters, which can be integrated into products such as plastics, fuels and cement, or transported to underground geologic sequestration sites through pipelines or ships.

Singapore is aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and the consortium companies believe providing carbon capture resources will help achieve the goal.

Chevron (CVX) is highlighted as one of "three dividend stocks to fight inflation" by Steven Cress in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.