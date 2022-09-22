Bank of Japan hold benchmark interest rates at ultra-low levels, yen weakens to 24-year low
Sep. 22, 2022 By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- The Bank of Japan held its benchmark interest rates at ultra-low levels on Thursday, in-line with Reuters forecast.
- As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government bond yield by a unanimous vote.
- The yen dropped to a 24-year low of 145.405 per dollar against the greenback shortly after the decision, but traded around 144.90 subsequently.
- “Japan’s economy has picked up as the resumption of economic activity has progressed while public health has been protected from Covid-19, despite being affected by factors such as a rise in commodity prices,” the central bank said in the statement.
- While major economies are raising interest rates to counter inflation, BOJ has held its interest rate. Yesterday, Fed boosted key rate by another 75 basis points, third in a row to tame inflation.
