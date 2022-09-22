AstraZeneca/Merck's Lynparza gets approval in China for ovarian cancer subtype
Sep. 22, 2022 4:23 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Lynparza was approved in China as a maintenance therapy for certain patients with a type of ovarian cancer.
- Lynparza (olaparib) can now be used as a maintenance therapy for adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to 1st-line platinum-based chemotherapy in combination with Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab), and whose cancer is associated with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD)-positive status.
- The approval by China's National Medical Products Administration was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called PAOLA-1, AstraZeneca said in a Sept. 22 press release.
- In China, Lynparza is already approved to treat BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and as a 1st-line maintenance therapy in BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer.
