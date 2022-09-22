It's the end of the line for Kittyhawk, the secretive flying car company that has been bankrolled by Google co-founder Larry Page. It's not clear what caused the startup's demise, but reports over the past few years suggested executive infighting over direction, as well as technical issues, safety problems and unresolved questions about the practical use of its battery-powered aircraft. "We're still working on the details of what's next," the company wrote in a LinkedIn blog post, dashing dreams of a future where users can hail flying taxis like an Uber.

Backdrop: Kittyhawk was founded as Zee Aero in 2010, when Page hired Sebastian Thrun - known as the godfather of self-driving cars - to start working on electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL). Kittyhawk became the parent company of Zee Aero in 2016, and later showcased an eVTOL called the Flyer in 2017 - that could hold one person and fly up to 20 miles - but the model was later retired. Over the next two years, Kittyhawk unveiled the Cora and the Heaviside, but what caught investors' eyes was its flying taxi partnership with Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a joint venture called Wisk Aero.

"Kittyhawk's decision to cease operations does not change Boeing's commitment to Wisk [or] affect operations or other activities in any way," according to a company spokesperson. "We are proud to be a founding member of Wisk Aero and are excited to see the work they are doing to drive innovation and sustainability through the future of electric air travel." Boeing (BA) poured another $450M into Wisk during its last funding round in January and the startup "remains in a strong financial and strategic position."

Outlook: Besides developing the technology to enable flying taxis, there are other big challenges that will need to be solved before the industry can take flight. Among them are integrating eVTOL systems into existing air-traffic control and finding enough places for the aircraft to take off and land (vertiports?). "These locations have to be nearby, where the nodes of traffic exist," explained Erick Corona, Wisk's Director of Product Management.