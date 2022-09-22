Painless Powell casts a dark shadow, but stocks could still see a December reprieve

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may just have earned himself an ironic nickname as he admitted yesterday the chances of a soft landing for the U.S. economy were ebbing away.

"We have got to get inflation behind us," Powell said. "I wish there were a painless way to do that ... There isn’t."

Enter "Painless Powell" (a nod to M*A*S*H for those who remember the 1970s and this kind of inflation). At his press conference, the Fed chief hammered home that the FOMC's focus was to get inflation well on the way back down to 2% and that there would be collateral damage.

Market reaction was volatile from the decision into the close, but at the end stocks (SPY) (QQQ) (IWM) took a bearish view, with the S&P (SP500) falling below 3,800, and the 2s10s yield curve (TBT) (TLT) (NASDAQ:SHY) inverting more toward -60 basis points, which would be its biggest gap since 1982.

The new dot plot, with a median forecast of 4.4% for fed funds by the end of 2022, put another 75 basis points in November firmly on the table.

"At some point, the FOMC will feel comfortable enough to slow the pace of tightening from 75 bps per meeting to 50 bps or 25 bps," Wells Fargo economists said. "We expected a downshift to 50 bps at the November FOMC meeting, but with today's dot plot in hand and just one CPI report between now and the November meeting, another 75 bps rate hike is squarely on the table. The balance of risks is clearly tilted to the upside for our current forecast of a peak fed funds rate of 4.00%-4.25%."

But the dot plot was a very fine line, with 9 dots at 4.1% or less for the end of 2022. Powell noted that, even as he tried again to get the focus away from the notion that projections are set in stone. Some of his colleagues are not as gloomy as the Fed chairman, Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macro said.

"The range of rate forecasts is quite wide, even for this year, with a 75bp spread between the lowest and highest projections; eight members expect 100bp further tightening but nine look for 125bp, moving the median needle," Shepherdson said. "For next year, the spread is 100bp, and for 2024 it is 200bp. In other words, opinions are very split, so it would not take much to flip the outcome for this year to 100bp in additional hikes from 125bp."

"Accordingly, we are raising our November forecast to 75bp but we are sticking with 25bp for December; the Fed will have seen only one more round of inflation numbers by November, but three more by December, and we expect them all to be much better than in August."

A quarter-point hike in December would likely spart a strong stock rally into year end.

Not so fast, says ING, though. They like 50 bps in December, but don't dismiss a fifth-straight hike of 75.l

"Come the December FOMC meeting we are more hopeful that we will see clearer signs of moderating price pressure on the lead indicators, but we are also fearing weaker activity data that may be enough to convince the Fed to move more cautiously," they said.

SA contributor Cestrian Capital notes, however, that the market is still holding up well above the June lows.