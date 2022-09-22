Jacobs to support refurbishment of UK nuclear research laboratories

Sep. 22, 2022 5:20 AM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected to support infrastructure renewal projects at various facilities run by UK's government-owned National Nuclear Laboratory.
  • As full lifecycle delivery partner, Jacobs (J) will oversee design, build and refurbishment work at the Windscale and Central Laboratories at Sellafield in Cumbria, a specialist analytical services and process chemistry facility in Preston and a test-rig center in Workington.
  • It will be responsible for requirements definition; project specification; concept, preliminary and detailed design; procurement and installation.
  • The contract has an initial one year term with the options for three additional one-year extensions. It is valued at $12M.

