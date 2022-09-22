Novo Nordisk once-weekly insulin icodec better than daily Tresiba in late-stage study

Sep. 22, 2022 5:32 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

Novo Nordisk Canada Inc head office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Novo Nordisk (NVO) said new data from a phase 3a trial showed that more people with type 2 diabetes achieved blood sugar target with once-weekly insulin icodec compared with its own once-daily therapy Tresiba (insulin degludec).

The Danish company reported new data from the phase 3a trial, dubbed ONWARDS 2, results from which also presented in April. The 26-week study evaluated once-weekly insulin icodec versus once-daily insulin degludec (Tresiba) in 526 people with type 2 diabetes switching from daily insulin.

Data showed that once-weekly insulin icodec achieved an HbA1c (blood glucose levels) <7.0%, without experiencing severe or clinically significant hypoglycemia (low level of blood glucose), compared with 27% of those treated with Tresiba at 26 weeks, the company said in a Sept. 22 press release.

Novo said the study met its main goal of showing non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c at week 26 with insulin icodec compared to Tresiba.

"It could offer people with type 2 diabetes reduced treatment complexity and burden by reducing the number of basal insulin injections from 365 to 52 per year, without compromising management of blood sugar," said Athena Philis-Tsimikas, principal investigator of ONWARDS 2.

From an average baseline of 8.17% (icodec) and 8.10% (Tresiba), icodec achieved a superior reduction in estimated HbA1c of 0.93% compared to 0.71% for Tresiba, the company added.

Novo noted that people in the study reported significantly greater satisfaction in favor of once-weekly insulin icodec versus Tresiba.

Icodec was seen to be safe and well-tolerated, according to the company. There was less than 1 hypoglycemia event per patient-year in both cases (0.73 events per patient-year for insulin icodec and 0.27 events/patient-year for Tresiba) according to the company.

The company's ONWARDS clinical program has six trials. Novo has already reported results from trials: ONWARDS 1, ONWARDS 2, ONWARDS 3, ONWARDS 4, and ONWARDS 6.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.