Japan intervenes to boost yen for first time in more than 20 years
Sep. 22, 2022
- Japan moved to prop up the yen Thursday after it fell to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar on the heels of continued loose monetary policy.
- Masato Kanda, vice minister of finance, confirmed the intervention in brief comments to reporters, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) is now up 1.1% against the greenback (USDOLLAR) (UUP) around 142.50 having topped 145 earlier.
- It's the first time Japan has defended its currency since the late '90s.
- Earlier, the Bank of Japan decided to keep rates at ultra-low levels as other global central banks continue with sharp tightening.
