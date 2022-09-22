Orange, Netskope partner to offer co-managed SSE solution
Sep. 22, 2022 5:35 AM ETOrange S.A. (ORAN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Communication services company Orange (NYSE:ORAN) has partnered with cybersecurity firm Netskope to offer a new security service edge solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform.
- The enhanced solution is said to provide optimal performance with maximized security.
- Leveraging Orange Cyberdefense's security expertise and Netskope's global security private cloud footprint and SSE leadership, the partnership will enable Orange Business Services to deliver consistent internet security on and off the network.
- This will help protect enterprise customers from data loss and the growing volume of sophisticated threats across cloud, web and private applications, with the full attributes of a cloud-native platform.
- ORAN shares are up 1.36% premarket
