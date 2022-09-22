Orange, Netskope partner to offer co-managed SSE solution

Sep. 22, 2022 5:35 AM ETOrange S.A. (ORAN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Orange S.A headquarters building entrance

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Communication services company Orange (NYSE:ORAN) has partnered with cybersecurity firm Netskope to offer a new security service edge solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform.
  • The enhanced solution is said to provide optimal performance with maximized security.
  • Leveraging Orange Cyberdefense's security expertise and Netskope's global security private cloud footprint and SSE leadership, the partnership will enable Orange Business Services to deliver consistent internet security on and off the network.
  • This will help protect enterprise customers from data loss and the growing volume of sophisticated threats across cloud, web and private applications, with the full attributes of a cloud-native platform.
  • ORAN shares are up 1.36% premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.