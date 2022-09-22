Toyota Motor to produce 800K vehicles in October

Sep. 22, 2022 5:42 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Toyota motor corporation logo on dealership building

josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) announced plans to produce about 800K vehicles worldwide in October - Reuters.
  • This is about 100,000 short of company's average monthly production plan, due to semiconductor shortages.
  • Last month, the company said it aimed to produce 900K vehicles from September through November.
  • However, the company now expects to produce about 850,000 vehicles per month on average from October to December weighed by chips shortages.
  • The company will suspend production for up to 12 days for 10 lines at seven domestic factories in October.
  • Earlier this month, the company stated that it will suspend production on three lines at its Motomachi plant in central Japan for some days in September.
  • The company is still aiming for 9.7M global vehicle production target for current financial year through March 2023.
  • On Wednesday Toyota Texas rolled out its newly redesigned hybrid Sequoia SUV, further deepening its investments in the local economy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.