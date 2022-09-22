UK communications regulator to probe digital markets dominated by Amazon, Google

Sep. 22, 2022

  • UK digital regulator Ofcom plans to conduct a range of investigations into competition in digital markets, including internet messaging, smart devices and cloud computing, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
  • The announcement comes amid a series of global tech regulation in recent times.
  • The communications regulator initially plans to look at whether the hyperscale cloud providers, including Alphabet's Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, are limiting innovation and growth. These tech giants receive around 81% of the revenues in the UK public cloud infrastructure market, which according to the regulator is worth $16.85B.
  • Ofcom also plans to examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging services such as Zoom (ZM), FaceTime and WhatsApp, as well as connected TVs and smart speakers.
  • It could recommendation policy changes, take enforcement action or ask the competition regulator to investigate if it finds the cloud market not working well.
  • A final report is expected within 12 months.

