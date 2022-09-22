Streaming platform Loop Media prices ~$12M IPO

Sep. 22, 2022 6:06 AM ETLoop Media, Inc. (LPTV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

  • Loop Media (OTCPK:LPTV) has priced its IPO of 2.4M shares of its common stock at $5.00 per share.
  • The underwriter has been granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 360K shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • Gross proceeds to Loop Media from the offering are expected to be ~$12M. The offering is expected to close around Sep 26, 2022.
  • In connection with the offering, Loop Media has been approved for the listing of its common stock on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "LPTV" from Sep 22, 2022.

Comments

