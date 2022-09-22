Honda Motor to cut production by 40% at two Japanese plants in early October

Sep. 22, 2022 6:12 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Honda Sign at Car Dealership

tomeng/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October due to ongoing supply chain and logistical issues - Reuters.
  • Two lines at the company's Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut production by about 40% in early October, while its assembly plant in the Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will cut production by about 30%.
  • The company also said that it would cut vehicle production for the rest of September at Saitama by about 40% and at Suzuka by about 20%.
  • Delays in receiving parts and logistics on COVID-19 outbreaks and semiconductor shortages will affect a variety of vehicles, including the Vezel sports utility vehicle, Stepwgn minivan and Civic compact car.
  • Last month, the company revealed plans to cut production plans by up to 40% in Japan early in September due to persistent supply chain and logistical issues.
  • Honda (HMC) did not revise its plans to penetrate the EV market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.