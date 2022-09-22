Honda Motor to cut production by 40% at two Japanese plants in early October
Sep. 22, 2022 6:12 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October due to ongoing supply chain and logistical issues - Reuters.
- Two lines at the company's Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut production by about 40% in early October, while its assembly plant in the Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will cut production by about 30%.
- The company also said that it would cut vehicle production for the rest of September at Saitama by about 40% and at Suzuka by about 20%.
- Delays in receiving parts and logistics on COVID-19 outbreaks and semiconductor shortages will affect a variety of vehicles, including the Vezel sports utility vehicle, Stepwgn minivan and Civic compact car.
- Last month, the company revealed plans to cut production plans by up to 40% in Japan early in September due to persistent supply chain and logistical issues.
- Honda (HMC) did not revise its plans to penetrate the EV market.
