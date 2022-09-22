Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said its transformation to pure-play Innovative Medicines company is nearing completion and that the Swiss giant will be focused on the U.S. market, despite recent laws to control drug prices.

The company said in a Sept. 22 press release that it intends to focus on five therapeutic areas — cardiovascular, immunology, neuroscience, solid tumors and hematology.

"Our strategy is focused on five core attractive therapeutic areas, key technology platforms, and the US market, with the aim to increase value per new molecular entity from our deep pipeline," said Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan.

In August, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, paving the way for wide-ranging reforms in healthcare and clean energy. The law empowers Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, among its other measures. However, some analysts think that the law is unlikely to cause a significant impact on the pharma industry.

The company added that psoriasis drug Cosentyx, Heart failure drug Entresto, Gene therapy Zolgensma, breas cancer drug Kisqali, multiple sclerosis therapy Kesimpta, cholesterol therapy Leqvio, prostate cancer drug Pluvicto and leukemia therapy Scemblix, each hold multi-billion dollar peak sales potential.

Novartis aims to build its U.S. business to become a top-five player in the U.S. by 2027. A 'U.S.-first' mindset, increasing share of U.S. patients in clinical trials and building capability and talent, among other actions, will help Novartis to achieve this objective, according to the company.

The Swiss drugmaker added that it also aims to be a top-three player in China, a key growth market for the next decade, while maintaining leading positions in Germany and Japan.

"We will continue to deliver improved financials with +4% sales CAGR through 2027 and a Core Op Inc margin ~40%+ in the mid – long term," Narasimhan commented.

Novartis noted that in addition to two established platforms in chemistry and biotherapeutics, three newer platforms – gene & cell therapy, radioligand therapy, and 'xRNA' - are being prioritized for continued investment into new R&D capabilities and manufacturing scale.

The company added that its portfolio of medicines is shifting toward biologics and technology platforms, recognizing their increasing power in tackling diseases.

NVS -1.34% to $76.50 premarket Sept. 22