Senstar GAAP EPS of $0.02, revenue of $9.12M
Sep. 22, 2022 6:14 AM ETSenstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Senstar press release (NASDAQ:SNT): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.02.
- Revenue of $9.12M (-9.7% Y/Y).
- "For the remainder of 2022, our pipeline is robust with several large orders in the process of closing, and we continue to win significant contracts in the energy vertical, as well as critical infrastructure and logistics," continued Mr. Sharon. "EMEA and APAC are strong regions where we have closed new business in critical infrastructure, energy, and logistics. New solutions like our Sensor Fusion Engine and FiberPatrol sensor detection are gaining industry attention and will be future growth drivers on top of new products that will be launched in the next few months. We see good business momentum for the remainder of 2022 and anticipate improved gross and EBITDA margins in the remainder of 2022."
