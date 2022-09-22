Trip.com Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.05 misses by $0.07, revenue of $599M beats by $86.91M
- Trip.com press release (NASDAQ:TCOM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.05 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $599M (-32% Y/Y) beats by $86.91M.
- Both air-ticket and hotel bookings on global platforms increased over 100% year over year in the second quarter.
- "Despite the challenges in the China domestic market in the first two months of the second quarter, the fundamental demand for travel remained solid. We are delighted to see the domestic hotel bookings quickly bouncing back to the pre-pandemic level at the end of the second quarter with such momentum extended into the following months." said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to improve our operating efficiency and conduct prudent cost control in the face of the changing environment. All these efforts will enable us to remain flexible and pave the way for long-term growth."
