Target (NYSE:TGT) is seeking to hire 100K employees and extend promotions through the holiday season, per an announcement on Thursday.

According to a press release, the retailer will start its holiday promotions “earlier than ever” with a kick-off sales event to take place from October 6 to 8. Subsequently, its “Holiday Price Match Guarantee” promotion will extend from October 6 until Christmas Eve.

The elongated promotional season was anticipated by analysts, who pointed to elevated inventory levels at Target as a primary problem for management. In fact, the inventory issue was a key factor in Hedgeye naming the stock a “top short idea.”

In order to contend with an expected uptick in store traffic as it clears the excess inventory, the Minnesota-based chain will seek to hire 100K seasonal workers. The hiring spee suggests the hiring of more than twice the number of employees sought by Walmart (WMT) and stands in sharp contrast to Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy about “slower hiring” into year-end. The impact of strong hiring trends and promotional activity on margins is unclear at present.

"The holidays are a treasured time when our guests come together with family and friends to celebrate the joy of the season, and we're here to make that as easy as possible for them to enjoy," Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief growth officer, said. "That's why we're rolling out deals earlier than ever and ensuring our team is ready to help our guests shop when and how they want."

