Ideanomics files for sale of 151.5M shares by selling stockholder
Sep. 22, 2022 6:29 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) has announced a secondary offering of 151.5M shares of its common stock by selling stockholder YA II PN, a fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global.
- The company is not selling any securities and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock by YA.
- The filing suggests that Ideanomics (IDEX) may receive up to $88.5M in aggregate gross proceeds from sales of common stock to YA pursuant to the purchase agreement it entered on Sep 01, 2022.
- The purchase agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, YA is committed to purchase up to 150M shares of IDEX common stock over an ~36-month period.
Comments (1)