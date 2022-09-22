Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) (OTCQB:RLFTY) said that an investigator initiated trial of Nexodyn for a rare skin disorders called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) received IRB approval and will shortly begin enrolling participants.

The Swiss company noted that the trial represents an important step in the clinical development of its own drug APR-TD011, a pharmaceutical grade hypochlorous acid topical spray being evaluated for decolonization, symptom alleviation and healing of EB wounds.

Nexodyn is engineered by the TEHCLO technology and is a highly pure and stabilized hypochlorous acid is presented as a self-administered sprayable solution for cleansing wounds. Meanwhile, APR-TD011, which is made with the company's TECHLO technology, is a GMP grade pharmaceutical hypochlorous acid wound solution being developed specifically for EB, Relief said in a Sept. 22 press release.

"This proof-of-concept clinical trial, to be conducted in 15 participants over a 12-week study period, will be most valuable for the swift, effective and efficient execution of Relief's clinical development plan for APR-TD011," said Relief's Chief Medical Officer Nermeen Varawalla.

The study will be conducted at at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

EB is a group of rare inherited skin disorders which cause the skin to become very fragile and any trauma or friction can cause painful blisters.