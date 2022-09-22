Accenture GAAP EPS of $2.60 beats by $0.03, revenue of $15.42B in-line
Sep. 22, 2022 6:48 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Accenture press release (NYSE:ACN): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $2.60 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $15.42B (+14.9% Y/Y) in-line.
- The company expects Q1 revenues in the range of $15.2B to $15.75B, an increase of 10% to 14% in local currency, reflecting the company’s assumption of an approximately negative 8.5% foreign-exchange impact compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022 vs. consensus of $16.17B.
- FY2023 Outlook: Revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 11% in local currency; operating margin to be in the range of 15.3% to 15.5%, an expansion of 10 to 30 basis points from fiscal 2022; annual effective tax rate to be in the range of 23% to 25%; Diluted EPS to be in the range of $11.09 to $11.41, an increase of 4% to 7% over FY22 diluted EPS vs. consensus of $11.97; Operating cash flow to be in the range of $8.5B to $9B; property and equipment additions to be $800M; free cash flow to be in the range of $7.7B to $8.2B; Return at least $7.1B in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
