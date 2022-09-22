WhatsApp Pay India head Manesh Mahatme steps down to join Amazon - source

Sep. 22, 2022 6:51 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), METABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Manesh Mahatme, the head of WhatsApp's India payment business, has reportedly left the company to join Amazon India (NASDAQ:AMZN).
  • Citing a source, Reuters reported on Thursday that Mahatme joined Amazon India's (AMZN) e-commerce division as director of product.
  • Mahatme joined WhatsApp's India payment business in April 2021 after serving as a director. His LinkedIn profile suggests that he also on the board of Amazon Pay India between 2014 and 2021.
  • WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Amazon (AMZN) were not immediately available for comment.

