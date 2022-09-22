Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced that the FDA greenlighted its oral lung cancer medication Retevmo under the agency’s accelerated approval for certain adult patients with solid tumors with a specific genetic makeup.

The company is required to show the clinical benefit of Retevmo to receive continued approval for this indication.

The decision was based on data from the pivotal LIBRETTO-001 trial, which indicated Retevmo’s effect on overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) across multiple tumor types.

Specifically, the approval allows LLY to market the treatment, also known as selpercatinib, to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a rearranged during transfection (RET) gene fusion.

The treatment is indicated for those whose cancer has advanced despite prior systemic therapy or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

Simultaneously, LLY announced that the FDA converted the May 2020 accelerated approval granted for Retevmo to a traditional approval targeting certain non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

Accordingly, the treatment is indicated under the agency’s regular approval for adults with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with a RET gene fusion as detected by an FDA-authorized test.

Hepatotoxicity, interstitial lung disease, and hemorrhagic events are among the warnings cited in the Retevmo labeling information.

While the LIBRETTO-001 trial indicated 44% ORR for Retevmo, a Sep. 2020 data cutoff from the study showed a 47% objective response rate, meaning a decrease in the tumor size.