  • FactSet Research Systems press release (NYSE:FDS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.13 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $499.3M (+21.2% Y/Y) beats by $11.35M.
  • Organic Q4 ASV plus professional services of $1.8 billion, up 9.3% year over year
  • User count increased by 6,284 to 179,982 in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in wealth management users.
  • Annual ASV retention was greater than 95%. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention improved to 92% year over year.

  • Fiscal 2023 Expectations

    • Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to increase in the range of $150 million to $180 million during fiscal 2023.
    • GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,100 million to $2,115 million vs. $2.04B consensus
    • GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 30.0% to 31.0%.
    • Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 34% to 35%.
    • FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%.
    • GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $12.70 to $13.10. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $14.50 to $14.90 vs. $14.82 consensus.

