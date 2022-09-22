FactSet Research Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $3.13 misses by $0.08, revenue of $499.3M beats by $11.35M, guides FY23 EPS above mid-point consensus
- FactSet Research Systems press release (NYSE:FDS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.13 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $499.3M (+21.2% Y/Y) beats by $11.35M.
- Organic Q4 ASV plus professional services of $1.8 billion, up 9.3% year over year
- clients in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in corporate and wealth clients. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more.
- User count increased by 6,284 to 179,982 in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in wealth management users.
- Annual ASV retention was greater than 95%. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention improved to 92% year over year.
Fiscal 2023 Expectations
- Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to increase in the range of $150 million to $180 million during fiscal 2023.
- GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,100 million to $2,115 million vs. $2.04B consensus
- GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 30.0% to 31.0%.
- Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 34% to 35%.
- FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%.
- GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $12.70 to $13.10. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $14.50 to $14.90 vs. $14.82 consensus.
