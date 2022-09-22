Darden Restaurants GAAP EPS of $1.56 in-line, revenue of $2.45B misses by $20M
Sep. 22, 2022 7:06 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Darden Restaurants press release (NYSE:DRI): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $1.56 in-line.
- Revenue of $2.45B (+6.1% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Shares up 1.9% PM.
- Reaffirms FY2023 Outlook: Total sales of $10.2B to $10.4B vs. consensus of $10.30B; Same-restaurant sales growth of 4% to 6%; 55 to 60 new restaurant openings; Total capital spending of $500M to $550M; Total inflation of approximately 6%; An effective tax rate of approximately 13.5%; Diluted EPS from continuing operations of $7.40 to $8.00 vs. consensus of $7.75; Approximately 124M weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
