Sportsman's Warehouse sets aggressive sales targets

Sep. 22, 2022 7:09 AM ETSportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) updates guidance on Thursday as part of an investor presentation.

Key growth initiatives identified by Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) included expanding the store footprint, improving product merchandising, and eyeing opportunistic acquisitions.

The retailer set targets for FY25 revenue of $1.8B to $2.0B and EBITDA growth of +8% to +10%. Those targets were based on operating a total of 190 to 210 stores and having an e-commerce penetration rate of 25%. Low single-digit same-store sales growth is also anticipated.

SPWH expects operational efficiencies to drive higher gross margins and leverage operating expenses.

SEC Form 8-K

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Sportsman's Warehouse is Hold.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.