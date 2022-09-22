General Motors makes strategic investment in Lithion Recycling

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has made a strategic investment in Lithion Recycling, a provider of lithium-ion battery recycling service.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

The U.S. automaker participated in Lithion's Series A financing round through its investment arm. The investment forges a new GM-Lithion strategic partnership agreement to pursue a circular battery ecosystem using Lithion's advanced battery recycling technology.

Lithion has developed a process for recycling lithium-ion batteries - the most widely used batteries for EVs and portable electronics today - that is said to allow up to 95% of these batteries components to be recovered and treated so that they can be reused by battery manufacturers.

The strategic partnership will focus on joint investment in research and development for both recycling processes and recyclability of future battery design and validation of Lithion's recovered battery materials for use in the production of new batteries, and potential to acquire battery materials

Lithion will launch its first commercial recycling operations in 2023. The opening of this facility, with a capacity of 7,500 metric tons per year of lithium-ion batteries, will be followed in 2025 by the launch of Lithion's first hydrometallurgical plant.