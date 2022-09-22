Calyxt exploring strategic alternatives

Sep. 22, 2022

  • Plant-based synthetic biology company Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) announced Thursday that the company is exploring potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
  • As part of the process, the CLXT board is weighing options, including the methods for financing, sale of assets, licensing, and business combinations such as a reverse merger, merger, or other transactions.
  • The company has selected Canaccord Genuity as its financial advisor and Sidley Austin as its legal counsel to support the process.
  • CLXT did not provide a timeline to complete the process and will update its progress only in case of a definitive agreement and if the board considers such disclosure necessary.
