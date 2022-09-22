RBC Capital Markets analyst Piral Dadhania joined the majority of analysts calling Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock a “Buy” ahead of earnings in a note on Thursday.

He noted that RBC forecasts the sporting goods industry to grow 7% per annum, led by strong growth in the Asia pacific region. Additionally, the upcoming Qatar World Cup is expected to serve as a notable sales catalyst. With Nike (NKE) as the “gorilla” in the industry, Dadhania expects the company to be the key beneficiary of these trends, especially as China sales “show early signs of promise,” in his view.

“We are confident in NIKE’s ability to return to double digit revenue growth in Greater China,

supported in part by new suite of China specific apps in FY23, strong product and brand momentum, and easing base of comparison from 2H23,” Dadhania said. “From a margin perspective, this should enable healthy operating leverage and margin recovery.”

As such, Dadhania initiated the stock with an “Outperform” rating on the stock with a $125 price target. Nike (NKE) shares rose modestly in premarket trading on Thursday.

Read more on the earnings expectations for the company on September 29.