Talos Energy to buy EnVen Energy in $1.1B cash and stock deal

Sep. 22, 2022 7:17 AM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil Rig at late evening

luismmolina/iStock via Getty Images

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) +4.3% pre-market Thursday after agreeing to acquire deepwater Gulf of Mexico private operator EnVen Energy for $1.1B, consisting of $212.5M in cash and 43.8M shares, plus the assumption of ~$50M in net debt.

Talos (TALO) said the deal expands its Gulf of Mexico operations with high margin, oil-weighted assets, is accretive to shareholders on estimated 2023 free cash flow per share and is immediately de-leveraging.

The deal adds 24K boe/day of production (more than 80% oil), increases production by 40% and gross acreage by 35%, doubles the company's operated deepwater facility footprint, and is expected to add $170M of free cash flow in 2022 and generate at least $30M in annual run-rate synergies in 2023.

Talos (TALO) expects no changes to senior management from the transaction; an expanded board will include two independents from EnVen's board.

Talos Energy (TALO) recently reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.20/share on revenues of $519M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.