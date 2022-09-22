Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) +4.3% pre-market Thursday after agreeing to acquire deepwater Gulf of Mexico private operator EnVen Energy for $1.1B, consisting of $212.5M in cash and 43.8M shares, plus the assumption of ~$50M in net debt.

Talos (TALO) said the deal expands its Gulf of Mexico operations with high margin, oil-weighted assets, is accretive to shareholders on estimated 2023 free cash flow per share and is immediately de-leveraging.

The deal adds 24K boe/day of production (more than 80% oil), increases production by 40% and gross acreage by 35%, doubles the company's operated deepwater facility footprint, and is expected to add $170M of free cash flow in 2022 and generate at least $30M in annual run-rate synergies in 2023.

Talos (TALO) expects no changes to senior management from the transaction; an expanded board will include two independents from EnVen's board.

Talos Energy (TALO) recently reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.20/share on revenues of $519M.