Darden Restaurants trades lower after earnings fall short of expectations

Sep. 22, 2022 7:24 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Olive Garden Sign

LindaJoHeilman

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) slips in early trading after a slight miss with FQ1 revenue.

The restaurant operator said it had a solid quarter and saw more normal seasonality return to the business. Same-restaurant sales were up 4.2% during the quarter with gains across Olive Garden (+2.3%), LongHorn Steakhouse (+4.2%), Fine Dining (+7.6%), and Other Business (+7.6%).

Segment profit was $2.45B vs. $2.31B a year ago, with every segment generating more profit than last year.

Looking ahead, Darden Restaurants (DRI) reiterates its FY23 guidance including an expectation for sales of $10.2B to $10.4B vs. $10.3B consensus and comparable sales growth of 4% to 6% vs. 4.4% consensus. EPS of $7.40 to $8.00 is anticipated vs. $7.75 consensus. The company sees total inflation of approximately 6% in 2023.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) fell 2.65% in premarket action to $127.80 vs. the 52-week trading range of $110.96 to $164.28.

