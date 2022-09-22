ServiceNow rolls out additional features for Now Platform Tokyo release
Sep. 22, 2022 7:29 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has introduced additional features as part of its Now Platform Tokyo release.
- In addition to the Enterprise Asset Management, Supplier Lifecycle Management, and ESG Management innovations announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new Telecom and Enterprise Legal Solutions that are designed for telecom and enterprise legal industries.
- Telecom Network Inventory enables communications service providers to plan and manage networks with service delivery, care, and assurance in mind, all on one platform. When combined with ServiceNow's (NOW) Telecom product portfolio, workflows can be automated throughout the service lifecycle.
- Legal Investigations creates a secure method for enterprise legal teams to quickly manage sensitive internal complaints on a single platform. The Legal Investigations app digitizes actions including the submissions, interview, evidence collection, and status and reporting processes.
- The Now Platform Tokyo release is generally available from today.
