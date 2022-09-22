Pfizer to supply up to 6M treatment courses of COVID drug Paxlovid to Global Fund
Sep. 22, 2022 7:30 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) signed an agreement to supply up to 6M treatment courses of its COVID-19 oral drug Paxlovid to Global Fund as part of its COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM).
- The drug will be available for procurement by 132 Global Fund-eligible low-and-middle-income countries in all regions of the world starting this year, subject to local regulatory approval or authorization, the company said in a Sept. 22 press release.
- Pfizer noted that C19RM has been the main channel for providing grant support to low- and middle-income countries to buy COVID-19 tests, treatments and personal protective equipment among other things.
- The company added that all low- and lower-middle-income countries will pay a not-for-profit price while upper-middle-income countries will pay the price defined in Pfizer's tiered pricing approach.
- In March, Pfizer signed a deal to supply up to 4M treatment courses of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir tablets) to UNICEF for 95 low-and middle-income countries.
