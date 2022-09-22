Pfizer to supply up to 6M treatment courses of COVID drug Paxlovid to Global Fund

Sep. 22, 2022 7:30 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

FDA To Allow Pharmacists To Prescribe COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid

Joe Raedle

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) signed an agreement to supply up to 6M treatment courses of its COVID-19 oral drug Paxlovid to Global Fund as part of its COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM).
  • The drug will be available for procurement by 132 Global Fund-eligible low-and-middle-income countries in all regions of the world starting this year, subject to local regulatory approval or authorization, the company said in a Sept. 22 press release.
  • Pfizer noted that C19RM has been the main channel for providing grant support to low- and middle-income countries to buy COVID-19 tests, treatments and personal protective equipment among other things.
  • The company added that all low- and lower-middle-income countries will pay a not-for-profit price while upper-middle-income countries will pay the price defined in Pfizer's tiered pricing approach.
  • In March, Pfizer signed a deal to supply up to 4M treatment courses of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir tablets) to UNICEF for 95 low-and middle-income countries.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.