Li Auto stock gains on early launch of highly-anticipated Li L8 SUV
Sep. 22, 2022 7:43 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will host an early launch event for its highly-anticipated L8 large premium smart SUV on Sep 30, 2022.
- The Chinese EV maker decided to move the launch date forward based on overwhelming market response in anticipation of its release.
- Li L8 is a six-seat, large premium smart SUV for families priced below RMB400K. The vehicle will arrive at the company's retail stores nationwide during the National Day holiday in China, with delivery commencing in early Nov 2022.
- The other planned L series models include the five-seat Li L7 large flagship smart SUV priced below RMB400K and five-seat Li L6 mid-size premium smart SUV priced below RMB300K. The company plans to launch Li L7 and commence delivery in the first quarter of 2023.
- Li Auto shares have gained over 6% premarket
Comments