Royal Caribbean proposed note offerings to refinance senior guaranteed notes and senior secured notes due 2023
Sep. 22, 2022 7:43 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) has commenced a private offering of senior guaranteed notes due 2029 for $1B and a concurrent private offering of senior secured notes due 2029 for $1B.
- The company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Senior Guaranteed Notes and the Senior Secured Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem all its outstanding 9.125% priority guaranteed notes due 2023 and 10.875% senior secured notes due 2023.
- The closing of each offering is not contingent upon the closing of the other offering.
- Shares down 0.34% PM.
Comments (3)