WestRock Coffee attracts bull rating from Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST) with an Overweight rating. The firm sees the company's business uniquely positioned for upside.

Analyst Ben Bienvenu and team believe the WestRock business has secular and company-specific tailwinds that underpin above average earnings growth over the next several years.

"Additionally, with management’s track record of creating shareholder value, we think investors should have increased confidence that the team will judiciously allocate capital to enhance growth and returns."

WEST is called a well-capitalized, pure-play investment in the fast growing RTD coffee and flavors, extracts and ingredients business. On the valuation front, Westrock (WEST) shares are noted to currently trade at 15.5X the firm's FY23 EBITDA estimates vs. peers who trade at 13.6X.

Stephens assigned a price target of $13 to WEST. Shares have traded in range of $9.98 to $12.50 since the company went public through a deal with SPAC Riverview Acquisition Corp.