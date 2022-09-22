SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) said Thursday it received required regulatory approvals from the Turkish government and will immediately restart all operations at the Copler gold mine.

SSR (SSRM) said in June it experienced a "minor leak" of cyanide within the mine operating area from a pipeline that pumps solution to the heap leach pad, causing its stock to drop as much as 11%.

The company said during the suspension it accelerated and completed planned maintenance in Copler's sulfide plant that had been scheduled for Q4.

SSR Mining (SSRM) recently reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.30/share on revenues of $319M.