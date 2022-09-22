Merck Animal Health to acquire virtual fencing tech maker Vence
Sep. 22, 2022 8:01 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Merck's (NYSE:MRK) unit Merck Animal Health is acquiring privately held virtual fencing solutions provider Vence.
- Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- Vence provides technology for producers and ranchers to track, monitor and manage the movement of cattle through a platform of virtual fencing solutions, Merck said in a Sept. 22 press release.
- "Vence is a natural fit with Merck Animal Health’s growing portfolio of animal intelligence products that include identification, traceability and monitoring products. This new technology will give cow-calf producers the ability to track their cattle and the ability to move them from pasture to pasture," said Rick DeLuca, president, Merck Animal Health.
- Merck noted that Vence technology is currently available in the U.S. and parts of Australia.
- The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q3, subject to closing conditions.
