Merck Animal Health to acquire virtual fencing tech maker Vence

Sep. 22, 2022 8:01 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

5G data stream running through a village in a rural environment

Huber & Starke/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Merck's (NYSE:MRK) unit Merck Animal Health is acquiring privately held virtual fencing solutions provider Vence.
  • Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • Vence provides technology for producers and ranchers to track, monitor and manage the movement of cattle through a platform of virtual fencing solutions, Merck said in a Sept. 22 press release.
  • "Vence is a natural fit with Merck Animal Health’s growing portfolio of animal intelligence products that include identification, traceability and monitoring products. This new technology will give cow-calf producers the ability to track their cattle and the ability to move them from pasture to pasture," said Rick DeLuca, president, Merck Animal Health.
  • Merck noted that Vence technology is currently available in the U.S. and parts of Australia.
  • The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q3, subject to closing conditions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.