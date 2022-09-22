Think Research names executives as CFO, COO

Sep. 22, 2022 7:59 AM ETThink Research Corporation (THKKF), THNK:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Think Research (OTCQB:THKKF) on Thursday has named its interim chief financial officer John Hayes as permanent CFO.
  • Prior to joining Think Research, John served as CFO and COO at CarltonOne Engagement, CFO of Natraceuticals and RAND Worldwide, and was President at Engineering.com. 
  • Also, the healthcare technology company announced the promotion of Patrick Craib to the role of its chief operating officer. Prior to Think, Patrick has held leadership roles at Scotiabank and Deloitte.
  • "Patrick has been instrumental in helping Think to recognize approximately $9 million of cost synergies and efficiencies over the past year," noted CEO Sachin Aggarwal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.