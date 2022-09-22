Think Research names executives as CFO, COO
- Think Research (OTCQB:THKKF) on Thursday has named its interim chief financial officer John Hayes as permanent CFO.
- Prior to joining Think Research, John served as CFO and COO at CarltonOne Engagement, CFO of Natraceuticals and RAND Worldwide, and was President at Engineering.com.
- Also, the healthcare technology company announced the promotion of Patrick Craib to the role of its chief operating officer. Prior to Think, Patrick has held leadership roles at Scotiabank and Deloitte.
- "Patrick has been instrumental in helping Think to recognize approximately $9 million of cost synergies and efficiencies over the past year," noted CEO Sachin Aggarwal.
