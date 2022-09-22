Tesla recalls ~1.1M U.S. vehicles over faulty window automatic reversal system

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has issued a recall for nearly 1.1M vehicles in the U.S. due to faulty window automatic reversal system that may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

While informing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the U.S. EV maker said it plans to perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system, adding that, it is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the issue.

NHTSA said a closing window without the proper automatic reversing system may increase the risk of injury by exerting excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting.

The vehicles failed to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard on power windows, added the government agency.

After extensive additional testing, Tesla (TSLA) also found that the vehicles' pinch detection and retraction performance did not comply with automatic reversal systems requirements.

Starting Sept. 13, vehicles in production and in pre-delivery have been receiving a software upgrade that sets power operated window operation to the requirements, automaker concluded.

TSLA shares are marginally up pre-market