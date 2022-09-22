Ultralife secures $7.5M communications systems contract

Sep. 22, 2022 8:06 AM ETUltralife Corporation (ULBI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) announced Thursday it has received $7.5M contract to supply its integrated system of A-320 amplifiers and A-320HVA radio vehicle mounts to a major international defense contractor for government/defense modernization program.
  • Deliveries are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continue through the first half of 2023.
  • “This contract further demonstrates our success in executing a key element of our revenue growth strategy – the broadening of our global presence with international allies by extending our core U.S. government and defense business,” said Michael D. Popielec, Ultralife’s President and Chief Executive Officer. 

