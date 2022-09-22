Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock has climbed 7.3% and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) has surged 8.6% in Thursday premarket trading after a media report that the Securities and Exchange Commission may stop short of a full ban on payment for order flows.

With the payment-for-order-flow model, brokers transmit their retail stock trade orders to high-frequency trading firms, such as Virtu Financial (VIRT) and Citadel Securities, which pay the brokers for the right to execute the trades. Proponents of the model say it affords investors more liquidity, while critics question if retail traders are getting the best price.

PFOF provides an important revenue stream for Robinhood (HOOD) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). It allows brokers to offer commission-free trading for retail traders. The practice came to the fore during the meme-stock craze in early 2021. SCHW shares have risen 2.8% in premarket.

After floating the idea of banning PFOF, SEC officials have recently indicated that a ban is no longer being considered, though they're looking at other changes that make the practice less profitable, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. It's expected to introduce its plan in coming months, the new organization said.

Instead, the SEC is likely to focus on ways to make the process more transparent. It's also considering a change that would lower access fees that exchanges charge brokerages to execute trades for some stocks, Bloomberg said.

In June, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he asked his staff to weigh changes that would require brokerages to route retail stock orders into competitive auctions. In August 2021, Gensler said a PFOF ban was "on the table."