Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) -3.8% pre-market Thursday after suspending operations at its Yauricocha mine in Peru after residents from the nearby town blocked access to the site.

The company did not say why the locals have blocked access, but it has sent representatives to discuss the situation with members of the group and said it is working towards a peaceful resolution.

Sierra Metals (SMTS) said it has suspended its production and financial guidance for 2022 because of the uncertainty of timing on the resolution of the dispute and the potential delay in the restart of production at the mine.

Sierra Metals (SMTS) recently reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.07/share on revenues of $50M.