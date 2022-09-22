SDIG, HKD and VRAX are among pre market gainers
- Inventiva (IVA) +22% 1H earnings call release.
- HeartBeam (BEAT) +19%.
- Mobilicom (MOB) +16%.
- Amprius Technologies(AMPX) +21%.
- Virtu Financial (VIRT) +9% Virtu shares surge after report SEC will allow payment-for-order-flow.
- AMTD Digital (HKD) +8%.
- Robinhood Markets (HOOD) +8% Virtu shares surge after report SEC will allow payment-for-order-flow.
- Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) +13%.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) +6% Increases Prime Lending Rate to 6.25%.
- Li Auto (LI) +6% stock gains on early launch of highly-anticipated Li L8 SUV.
- Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) +5%.
