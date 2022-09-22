Converge Technology Solutions to acquire Stone Group
- Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) has agreed to acquire UK-based Stone Technologies Group, a trusted provider of Circular IT solutions for education institutions.
- The company's vision is to make a true and lasting impact on the way technology is sold, providing a full circular procurement cycle for clients for the good of the environment and future generations.
- "Becoming part of Converge will strengthen our ability to deliver an expanded technology portfolio and support the diverse needs of our clients." said Simon Harbridge, CEO of Stone Technologies.
- Converge's acquisition of Stone is subject to conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
