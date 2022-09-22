Converge Technology Solutions to acquire Stone Group

Sep. 22, 2022 8:26 AM ETConverge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF), CTS:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) has agreed to acquire UK-based Stone Technologies Group, a trusted provider of Circular IT solutions for education institutions.
  • The company's vision is to make a true and lasting impact on the way technology is sold, providing a full circular procurement cycle for clients for the good of the environment and future generations.
  • "Becoming part of Converge will strengthen our ability to deliver an expanded technology portfolio and support the diverse needs of our clients." said Simon Harbridge, CEO of Stone Technologies.
  • Converge's acquisition of Stone is subject to conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

