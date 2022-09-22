Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock slid on Thursday after Northland Securities reduced its rating on the stock due to a longer than expected runway for LiDAR adoption.

“While LAZR confirms that it will be production ready by year end, we believe the adoption of its LiDAR is taking longer than we expected,” Northland Securities’ analysts said in a note. US and Europe OEMs primarily use LiDAR to enhance safety and low-speed autonomy. LAZR's product has a longer range than is required for these applications, and less expensive alternatives are winning production nominations.”

As such, the firm’s analysts cut their rating on the stock to “Market Perform” from “Outperform” and reduced its price target to $10. Luminar Technologies (LAZR) fell 1.7% in premarket trading on Thursday.

